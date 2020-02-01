Hilltown Families, Flywheel kicks off Saturday Morning Music Party

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hilltown Families and Flywheel will kick off its Saturday Morning Music Party and pancake breakfast event in Easthampton.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Flywheel Arts Collective located on 43 Main Street. Visitors can look forward to a community breakfast that’ll include dancing and magic show presented by Scotty Swan.

“Hilltown Families and Flywheel strive to build community through collaboration and community engagement. Getting families with children of all ages out during the winter has its challenges. Through collaboration, we hope to build and maintain a sense of community for children and their parents by sharing food, enjoying and creating art, and dancing”. Hilltown Families Founder, Sienna Wildfield

Visitors are suggested to make a $6 donation that will benefit Flywheel Arts Collective.