Hilltown residents dig out after storm dumps significant snow

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Parts of Hampshire County received more than a foot and a half of snow the past two days.

The snowblowers have been put to the test this week as the first winter storm of the season has finally come to an end. The two-day storm dumped more than a foot of snow on many hilltowns, leaving residents no choice but to get out and start the snow removal process.

Mike Murphy of Florence spent his Tuesday clearing off his roof so he doesn’t have to use any oil to heat his house.

“I’m trying to clear off the solar panels because if I don’t do that then we won’t get any solar energy,” Murphy said.

Other’s used shovels to clear snow off their driveways.

“Thankfully I have family members who come to plow so that does the majority of it and I’m stuck with the shoveling,” Michelle Bouley said. “I don’t mind it, but I do it.”

Northampton Public Schools were canceled for the day, so Steve Herzberg and his son were out Tuesday afternoon clearing the driveway in Williamsburg which picked up more than 16″ from the storm.

“I’ve been out here probably a half hour or so,” Herzberg said. “We had a guy who plowed yesterday but hasn’t shown up today and I have to go grocery shopping so I have to get the car up afterward.”

Many just hoping the weather stays quiet for a couple of days so they can give their snowblowers and backs a rest.