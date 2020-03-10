Hispanic Association of Higher Education celebrates women leaders at STCC

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hispanic Association of Higher Education held its annual International Women’s Day Celebration.

The event took place at Springfield Technical Community College. Monday night’s theme was “Women Leaders Using Education Leverage to Pave the Way.”

Some of the speakers included, the associate director of diversity and enrollment at UMass Amherst, and a professor and founder of the African American Female Professor Award Association.

Carol Flores, secretary for the Hispanic Association of Higher Education told 22News, “It’s women empowering women and we just want to make sure that women around the world just keep doing the best that they can and achieving all the goals they truly desire.”

International Women’s Day is officially celebrated globally on March 8. Groups worldwide raise awareness, celebrate achievement and rally for change to help forge a more gender-equal world.