Historic Hampshire County courthouse has new owner

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The old Northampton Courthouse has a new owner.

The Hampshire Council of Governments no longer owns the building because of financial reasons. Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill on Tuesday giving the 133-year-old historic building to the Massachusetts Trial Court.

The new law mandates the building to remain open to the public and that the items in the courthouse will stay in the area. The courthouse, built in 1886, still contains a library, offices, and an old courtroom, which is still used today.

The building recently underwent a $1.8 million restoration, replacing the roof, tower, and windows. Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz said that the city supports the change-over.