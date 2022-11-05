NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WWLP) – The historic society in Northampton is relocating Shepherd Barn for the first time in 170 years.

This is the beginning of a long process of restoration and renovation aimed to be completed by 2023. But Shepherd Barn needs a new foundation before any of that can happen and it took a lot of manpower and grit to get the barn off it’s old foundation.

Laurie Sanders, co-director of Historic Northampton, spoke to 22News about the project. She stated, “Well this is one of the most exciting phases of this project to date. We are in the process of restoring an 1805 barn, and it will become a multi-purpose space, with a beautiful gallery and exhibit, space for workshops and classes, and a fantastic space for performance.”

All community members who came out to help were rewarded with live music and free food.