Holiday hours for Hampshire Mall announced

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire Mall has announced their 2020 holiday hours for the end of the year.

The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving and will have extended hours on Black Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The mall will also be closing on Christmas Day and closing early on Christmas Eve, New Years Eve and New Years Day.

Full hours are as following:

Nov. 28th – 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Nov. 29th – 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Nov. 30th through Dec. 4th & Dec. 7th through Dec. 11th, Dec. 28th, 29th, 30th – 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Dec. 5th, 12th, 26th – 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Dec. 6th, 13th, 27th – 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Dec. 14th though Dec. 23rd – 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Eve – 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

New Years Eve, New Years Day – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Hampshire Mall also said that Santa will be coming to the mall in late November. More details will be announced at a later date.

Each store inside the mall may have different hours than the hours above. You can find certain store hours here.

Masks and social distancing are required when inside the mall.