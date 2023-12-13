NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially for small business owners in Northampton relying on a steady stream of holiday shoppers to boost revenue.

Cathie Walz owns ‘The Blue Marble’ at Thornes Marketplace in Northampton. She told 22News the holidays are a busy time for the store, as customers look to check off their gift lists.

“Well, ornaments are always a big one for us. We have these wonderful wearable throws that have a hood so you can snuggle up in front of the TV and refill your tea without getting cold. As we get closer to Christmas, jewelry always becomes more popular,” said Walz.

“It is honestly pretty busy for the middle of the work week, so people I guess have the same idea as me coming out to do their holiday shopping,” said Katie Bradshaw of Newton.

Though business is booming, people 22News spoke with say they haven’t noticed too much of an impact on the parking availability or the local traffic.

“Parking isn’t too bad, but it is still kind of busier now than I think it normally would be,” said Bradshaw. “I just love… all the things here are so unique and it’s supporting small businesses,

shoppers and business owners alike, embracing the crowds regardless.”