Holiday shoppers take advantage of Cyber Monday sales

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Cyber Monday, a day where there’s extra emphasis focused on web-based shopping.

Many people took advantage of the snowy Monday to stay inside and shop online. Cyber Monday is a marketing term for the Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday, created by retailers to encourage people to shop online.

And as you can imagine, there was a lot less foot-traffic in stores Monday, not only because of Cyber Monday but because of the snow. But that doesn’t mean retailers are hurting.

A recent study finds 77 percent of online retailers said that their sales increased substantially on the Monday after Thanksgiving. And many don’t just wait until Cyber Monday to start online shopping.

“We actually started Cyber Monday shopping last week,” one local shopper told 22News. “From previous experience I don’t think Cyber Monday deals are better than Black Friday. I think it’s all just a continuation.”

Cyber Monday made its debut on November 28, 2005 with 18 to 24-year-olds accounting for over 18 percent of all shoppers.

Last year, consumers spent over $840 million on Cyber Monday before 10 a.m.