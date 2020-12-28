Holiday tree collection for Northampton, Leeds and Florence residents

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Department of Public Works is offering a free option for residents to ensure trees are reused or compost.

The two collection dates being offered by the city are Saturday, January 2 and Saturday, January 9. Trees can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and noon on both days.

The drop-off is at Smith Vocational High Schools, located at 80 Locust Street.

Trees must be completely free of all ornaments, lights, tinsel, plastic and metal wire. No artificial trees will be accepted.

The service is available to residents of Northampton, Florence and Leeds.