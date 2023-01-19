EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Seventh and eighth grade students at Easthampton’s Hilltown Charter School learned about the Holocaust first hand.

An 83-year-old survivor, who was only a child when she escaped the fate of six-million other Jewish people in Nazi concentration camps, gave a talk about her harrowing journey on Thursday. Henia Lewin was lucky enough to be smuggled out of her native Lithuania. She is now a woman on a mission.

“I have made it a mission in my life to talk about surviving the Holocaust because there are a lot of people who are denying that it ever happened. The new generation really needs to have a chance see someone, to hear someone who is still alive, who survived the holocaust,” expressed Henia Lewin.

This Holocaust survivor shared her memories with these seventh and eighth graders, just days before the January 26th observance of Holocaust Remembrance Day.