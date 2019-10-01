Holyoke business donating ice cream sales to family affected by fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke business is helping support the family that lost everything in a fire on Fairfield Avenue Saturday.

All day Tuesday, 100 percent of ice cream sales at Nick’s Nest will be donated to the Langevin family. Nick’s Nest is also serving as a drop-off location for other donations such as clothing and baby gear.

The fire left six members of the family without a home. Thankfully, everyone was able to make it out safely, including an infant.

According to Nick’s Nest, $1,176 was raised for the Langevins on Monday.

On Monday Sept 30th & Tuesday Oct 1st all ice cream sales will be donated to the go fund me page for the Langevin family. Please stop by for an ice cream and help us help this local family. Posted by Nick's Nest on Sunday, September 29, 2019

