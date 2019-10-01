Holyoke business donating ice cream sales to family affected by fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke business is helping support the family that lost everything in a fire on Fairfield Avenue Saturday.
All day Tuesday, 100 percent of ice cream sales at Nick’s Nest will be donated to the Langevin family. Nick’s Nest is also serving as a drop-off location for other donations such as clothing and baby gear.
The fire left six members of the family without a home. Thankfully, everyone was able to make it out safely, including an infant.
According to Nick’s Nest, $1,176 was raised for the Langevins on Monday.
