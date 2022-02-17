NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man has been arrested after a Walmart employee was stabbed Thursday morning.

According to Northampton police, around 5:04 a.m. Thursday morning officers were called to Walmart for a report of two employees in an altercation. When officers arrived, they found one of the men with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital for his injuries but is expected to be okay.

Police later found the suspect, a 23-year-old man from Holyoke, and arrested him. He will be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife).