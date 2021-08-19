Holyoke woman wins $320,000 playing Keno

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke woman won $320,000 playing Keno Wednesday night.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja, Sharon Miner of Holyoke matched all numbers in a 9-spot game. Sharon played a $2 ticket and played the Keno Bonus for an additional $2. The Keno Bonus multiplier for this draw was 4X.

Match 9 out of 9 for $1 wager is $40,000 prize, since it was a $2 wager, it becomes $80,000 plus the additional 4x multiplier, the ticket won Sharon $320,000.

02-05-07-09-10-17-19-26-27

Keno winning numbers played

The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms located on 221 Northampton Street in Easthampton.

