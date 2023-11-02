GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granby Veterans Memorial, a long-anticipated project, is set to take a significant step towards completion ahead of Veterans Day, thanks to a partnership between The Home Depot Foundation and Friends of Granby Veterans.

This endeavor, in the works for more than a decade, began in 2011 with fundraising efforts and the unwavering commitment of volunteers. The completed memorial will stand as a testament to Granby residents who have valiantly served their country in times of war.

The Granby Veterans Memorial Committee aims to have the memorial 90% completed in time for a soft opening on Veterans Day. The remaining 10% will be finished for a grand opening on Memorial Day 2024.

In support of this cause, The Home Depot Foundation’s national ‘Operation Surprise’ campaign is mobilizing Team Depot, the company’s associate volunteer force. On Friday, November 3rd, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers will be hard at work landscaping the memorial, adding trees, shrubs, and perennials to enhance its beauty for the upcoming soft opening on Veterans Day.

The Home Depot Foundation’s ‘Operation Surprise’ campaign, which runs from November 1st to November 20th, seeks to create life-changing moments for veterans through acts of service. Team Depot will undertake hundreds of service projects in honor of Veterans Day, creating unexpected moments of joy and gratitude along the way.