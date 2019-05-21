Home sales in Pioneer Valley jump over 20% in April 2019

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More people are buying homes in western Massachusetts.

If you’re in the market to buy a home in the Pioneer Valley, you’re going to have to reach into your wallet. The median price for single-family homes in the Pioneer Valley increased by 4.6 percent this April compared to last.

This is according to new numbers released by the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley.

Prices went from $212,000 in April 2018 to $222,000 this April.

However, people are buying more homes.

Sales of single-family homes across the Pioneer Valley increased by 22.7 percent in April compared to last April. Sales went up nearly 19 percent In Hampshire County, 19.3 percent in Hampden, and a whopping 62.1 percent in Franklin County.

“It’s good for sellers,” said Patrick Goggins, president of Real Goggins Real Estate. “The sellers that are out there are happy with the price they are getting. It’s frustrating for many buyers because they don’t have much to choose from as they might prefer and so the prices are increasing.”

Patrick Goggin told us prices on homes have been going up for years in western Massachusetts because of popular demand. And that he doesn’t see that changing anytime soon.

