Homebound residents in Hampshire County to receive COVID-19 vaccine

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents that are homebound in Amherst and eight additional Hampshire County communities are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine delivered.

In a news release sent to 22News from the Town of Amherst, Amherst Public Health Director Emma Dragon, Fire Chief Tim Nelson and Senior Center Director Mary Beth Ogulewicz identified more than 100 residents who are unable to leave their homes to receive the vaccine.

Residents who are homebound in the following communities can contact their local senior center or board of health for assistance:

Amherst: (413) 259-3060 Belchertown: (413) 323-0420 Granby: (413) 467-3239 Hadley: (413) 586-4023 Hatfield: (413) 247-9003 Pelham: (413) 259-3060 South Hadley: (413) 538-5042 Ware: (413) 967-9645

“We value the vulnerable and underserved individuals within our community and feel committed to getting them vaccinated,” said Dragon. Working with eight Eastern Hampshire County communities, town officials in their respective departments, as well as state officials, a comprehensive plan has been put in place by the Amherst team.

The Town of Amherst has vaccinated more than 5,050 individuals as of March 3.