AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s homecoming week at UMass and there’s a full slate of events scheduled for the next few days on campus.

It’s the weekend where alumni will be coming back to Amherst to celebrate and there’s a bunch of events planned from art exhibits to sporting events. Umass Amherst’s homecoming week begins Wednesday and will run through Sunday.

The pinnacle of the weekend will take place Friday night when the UMass hockey team hosts Northeastern Friday night and on Saturday when the Minutemen face off against Merrimack for the homecoming football game.

It’s not just sporting events, here are some of the other events this week:

Homecoming fest at the student union Friday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The UMass Minutemen Marching Band will be celebrating their 150th anniversary during halftime of the football game

Western Massachusetts Healthcare Workforce Summit on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

UMass is recommending that if you do plan on coming to campus this weekend you leave early and expect some traffic.

For a complete list and schedule of events visit UMasshomecoming.com.