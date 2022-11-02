EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton has partnered with an organization in Amherst to offer emergency shelter and support to residents in need.

According to the City of Easthampton, a plan has been established to implement emergency cold weather assistance plans for Easthampton residents with Craig’s Doors through 2023 to reduce homelessness in western Massachusetts. Craig’s Doors is a non-profit organization located on 424 N Pleasant St. in Amherst.

A grant was awarded from the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) for shelter placement and case management services for the homeless or people in need of shelter.

If you are an Easthampton resident, contact Community Social Worker Liz Plouffe at 413-529-1400 extension 106 or Public Health Nurse Bridget Diggins at extension 153.