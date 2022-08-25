(WWLP) – The Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley has released its report on the housing market for July.

Home sales and inventory have decreased in Hampshire County compared to July 2021. The median sale price for homes was $400,000 in July 2022, last year the price was slightly higher at $409,000.

There were 107 homes sold in July this year, which is down 13% over July 2021 with 123 homes sold in Hampshire County. The average time on the market decreased by 22% year-over-year, down to just 21 days.

There are currently 59 homes for sale in Hampshire County under $400,000 as of Monday. The top five homes closest below the median price for sale according to Zillow are the following:

A 30-year mortgage averaged 5.41% with an average .8 points for the last week of July. According to the report, a 30-year mortgage averaged 2.87% with an average .7 points in 2021.