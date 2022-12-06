HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Ukrainian cuisine brought people together for a good cause Tuesday night in Hampshire County.

Hopkins Academy hosted a “Unite for Ukraine” dinner to help victims of Russia’s war on Ukraine. The event included a variety of student-made free food dishes that are traditionally served in Ukraine.

The goal for Tuesday’s dinner was to provide those in need overseas with the necessary supplies including water, food, medical supplies, and shelter.

22News spoke with Breanna Lynch, a French teacher at Hopkins Academy, about the significance of a community event like “Unite for Ukraine” dinner.

“There are still a lot of Ukrainian people that need our help, need our donations, and I think the students are doing a great job of bringing awareness to that cause,” said Lynch.

This year, all proceeds will be given to Razom, a charity focused on supporting Ukraine and providing necessary aid to displaced residents, as well as a variety of other services.