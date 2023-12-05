HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – In Hampshire County, students held a special event this evening to promote peace amidst the conflict overseas in Israel.

Called ‘Feast for Peace in the Middle East,’ the students within the Diversity Club at Hopkins Academy in Hadley put together a dinner, offering the community dishes traditionally served in that region.

Proceeds from donations during this event will go towards the organization ‘GlobalGiving,’ who are assisting the victims of violence taking place in the Middle East.

Rochelle Bouthet tells 22News, “You can advocate for peace in many ways, our goal is to never pick a side, I think the community coming together really makes an impact in the end.”

You can learn more about GlobalGiving, and how they are supporting people impacted by the Israel-Hamas conflict on their website.