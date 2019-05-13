Hopkins Academy teaching students post-graduation financial management

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampshire County school is helping students learn how to manage their money after they graduate.

It’s never too early to start learning about personal finance and Hopkins Academy wants to make sure students know how to spend their money wisely. Parents and students were invited to learn about financial independence at a personal finance fair Monday afternoon.

The fair offered interactive booths run by students about personal finance topics like investing in stocks and bonds, buying a car, and setting up a savings account.

Sophomore Jack Zina had a booth on retirement planning and 401Ks.

“It’s kind of important that we’re being educated how to save up for the future rather than just English and science which is important but saving money is really important too,” said Zina.

Earlier this year, the Baker-Polito Administration announced dozens of financial education innovation grants. Hopkins Academy was one of 43 Massachusetts schools to receive the funding which helps put on events like this.

Students at Hopkins Academy are encouraged to take part in the personal finance fair and required to take finance classes as part of graduation.

“I basically made up the class because I saw a huge need with financial literacy with adults, so the school committee voted they thought it was a good idea and now all Hopkins students in order to graduate have to take this course,” said Nick Simmons, a teacher at Hopkins Academy.

Hadley Public Schools believes early learning in finance will help students manage their money better after they graduate. This was the first year putting on this fair.

Teachers hope this will continue next year.

