Hotel Northampton closed until February

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Normally at the center of Northampton’s annual New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Hotel Northampton will instead be closed as western Massachusetts rings-in 2021, in preparation for what is hoped to be a better year.

Like a growing number of other businesses, the Hotel Northampton is now temporarily closed, with re-opening scheduled for February. General Manager Jeff Hoess-Brooks told 22News that restrictions on gatherings and out-of-state travel have led them to the decision to temporarily shut down.

Hoess-Brooks said normally, the winter season is a quieter time for the hotel industry in Massachusetts, with the exception of holiday parties, which this year have been canceled. He said the temporary closure will help them get ready for the first functions they have planned for the new year, which are not scheduled to happen until February.

He noted that 2020 was a difficult year all around, but they were able to take advantage of the outdoor dining boom in the summer time, and had solid bookings through the fall foliage season.

Some staff members are being temporarily laid off as a result of the closure, but others will continue working while the hotel is closed. Hoess-Brooks did not have a specific number of staff members affected.

In the meantime, they are referring guests to their “sister hotel,” the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Conz Street, which will remain open through the winter.