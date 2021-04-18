Hotel Northampton experiences uptick in business

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Google searches for the word ‘hotel’ have been building in momentum over the last few months with more people looking to book a getaway spot, and the Hotel Northampton is certainly seeing an increase.

“Places can start doing functions. Weddings can start taking place again with the state guidelines so this weekend between all the wedding facilities and ourselves. We’re full this weekend, which is nice,” the general manager at Hotel Northampton, Jeffrey Hoess-Brooks said.

Hoess-Brooks told 22News he couldn’t even remember the last time the hotel was full. If it’s your first time staying in a hotel since the pandemic started, Hoess-Brooks said it’s important to be patient.

They’re taking precautions, such as removing things like decorative pillows or other items that guests can touch that are not necessarily easy to sanitize. They’re also making sure to keep a room vacant for 24 hours after a guest has stayed there to help with the sanitization process.