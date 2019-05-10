Hotels, restaurants in UMass Amherst area booked for commencement weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Graduates and their families will be spending a lot of time off campus.

Hotel and dinner reservations are going to be hard to find in Amherst this weekend. Several places are already booked for UMass commencement celebrations.

It’s a time filled with a lot of excitement for students and families. Thousands of UMass students will be receiving their diplomas over the course of commencement weekend.

Families from all over the world come to the Amherst campus to watch their child cross the stage.

Hotel UMass is completely booked this weekend. The hotel manager said they started receiving reservations a year in advance.

“The management here at Hotel UMass said commencement weekend is a time where everything comes full circle,” said Rachelle Allen. “They see the same families they saw four years ago when students first moved in as a freshman. I’ve been around a while, so I’ve seen parents come and go with several kids so it’s bittersweet.”

After students receive their diplomas, many of them will be spending time celebrating at local restaurants. Tables at Johnny’s Tavern have been booked since January 1.

22News spoke with one family who flew in from Paris. Allen Renard who was born and raised in France said he will be experiencing his first ever commencement ceremony when his son graduates Saturday night.

“At the universities in France you just finish you either validate your years or you don’t there’s no ceremony, so this is new for him,” said Renard.

This weekend marks the UMass’ 149th commencement. Commencement ceremonies will continue until Saturday night.

