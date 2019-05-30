House fire causes damage to residence on Burts Pit Rd. in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – No one was hurt, but a home was damaged during a house fire in Northampton Thursday afternoon.

Northampton Assistant Fire Chief, John Davin, told 22News at around 12:26 p.m. someone who was passing by the home on Burts Pit Road saw fire coming from the carport attached to the home and called 911.

Davin said initially the individual tried to use the garden hose to put out the fire but was unsuccessful because the fire had spread to the attic.

The owners of the residents, fortunately, weren’t home at the time as they’d recently had a tree fall on top of the house and hadn’t been staying there, Davin said.

Davin said the majority of the damage was confined to the attack, but the rest of the house did suffer smoke and water damage.

Davin said he estimates the fire caused thousands of dollars of damage to the home, but the house is not a total loss.

