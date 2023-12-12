HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a house fire on East Street in Hadley Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Spokesperson Jake Wark, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office were called to assist firefighters in Hadley to determine what caused the fire.
No injuries have been reported. Granby Fire Department is providing station coverage.
