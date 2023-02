SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews were called to a house fire at 126 East Street in South Hadley shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

South Hadley Fire District 2 Chief Todd Calkins told 22News that no one was home at the time of the fire, and it was reported by a neighbor who saw it.

Fire companies from Granby, Westover, Hadley, and South Hadley District 1 were also called in to help. Massachusetts State Police are assisting with the investigation.