NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A house partially collapsed on Market Street in Northampton Thursday afternoon.

According to the Northampton Police Department, at around 1:41 p.m., crews from the police and fire were called to 63 Market Street to a report of a house that partially collapsed. The house was under construction for remodeling and no one was there when the incident occurred.

The city’s building inspector is accessing the situation.