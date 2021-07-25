House move scheduled for Wednesday in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A house located on S. Pleasant Street in Amherst will be moved to Baker Street this Wednesday; Eversource has announced the move will cause a power outage along the route.

The planned outage will start at 10 p.m. on July 28th and the move is expected to be finished by 6 a.m., July 29th. Eversource has sent written and verbal notices to customers along the route. In addition to loosing power, customers along the route can expect to lose: cable, landline phone service, and internet during these times.

The side streets along Northampton Road will be blocked off during the move include the following:

  • South Prospect Street
  • Woodside Avenue
  • Kendrick Place
  • Lincoln Avenue
  • Orchard Street
  • Dana Street
  • Blue Hills Road
  • Hazel Avenue

Drivers can expect to see several detours in the areas during the move. Signage and officers will help direct traffic.

