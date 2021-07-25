House move scheduled for Wednesday in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A house located on S. Pleasant Street in Amherst will be moved to Baker Street this Wednesday; Eversource has announced the move will cause a power outage along the route.

The planned outage will start at 10 p.m. on July 28th and the move is expected to be finished by 6 a.m., July 29th. Eversource has sent written and verbal notices to customers along the route. In addition to loosing power, customers along the route can expect to lose: cable, landline phone service, and internet during these times.

The side streets along Northampton Road will be blocked off during the move include the following:

South Prospect Street

Woodside Avenue

Kendrick Place

Lincoln Avenue

Orchard Street

Dana Street

Blue Hills Road

Hazel Avenue

Drivers can expect to see several detours in the areas during the move. Signage and officers will help direct traffic.