House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers speech at Smith College

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivered a speech at Smith College Wednesday evening.

The event served as the opening for Smith’s year on democracies. Pelosi spoke on current events in America and the meaning of democracy.

This isn’t about liberal or conservative, this country needs you. We need more diversity. There is value to having diversity at the table. Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives

Smith College President Kathleen McCartney presented Pelosi with the honorary degree she had been scheduled to receive at Smith’s 2020 commencement ceremony.