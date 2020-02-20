House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to deliver Smith College commencement address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., reads a statement announcing a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi will be delivering the commencement address at Smith College.

According to a press release sent to 22News, on Sunday, May 17, Pelosi will be delivering the address and will also be receiving an honorary degree.

Honorary degrees will also be awarded to:

Northampton educator Gwen Agna

Diplomat and climate change activist Christiana Figueres

Advocate for immigrants Cristina Jiménez

Pastor and educator the Rev . Gloria Elaine White – Hammond , M . D .

Author Hanya Yanagihara

Pelosi was the keynote speaker at Mount Holyoke in 2018. In her speech, she touched on the importance of women in politics and the roles of leadership.

Smith’s commencement will take place at 10:00 am, Sunday, May 17, in Smith quadrangle. This year’s ceremony will be open only to graduates and their families.