How coronavirus is changing the way car dealerships sell

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Buying a car may be a little easier now, as showrooms across Massachusetts reopen to the public.

Most car dealerships had to shut down their showrooms in March, when Governor Charlie Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to temporarily close.

Now three months later, they’re open again and ready for business.

Things are looking a little different if you are entering a showroom in western Massachusetts, like Northampton Volkswagen, they’re making sure they’re taking the extra precautions needed.

“We’re sanitizing vehicles between test drives and the keys. We’re sanitizing and applying an application of PermaSafe, which is a sanitizer for any vehicle deliveries to customer touch-points, as well as any cars that we are servicing in the service department,” Carla Cosenzi, President of Tommycar Auto Group, assured.

All five showroom locations of TommyCar Auto Group are open throughout Northampton, Hadley and South Deerfield. A mask is required for all customers and employees in the showroom.

Plexiglas is set up in work areas and capacity limits are also set, in order to social distance customers as the Covid-19 outbreak continues.

Although dealerships were not considered essential, their service department was, and that has remained open through the pandemic.