How local businesses are doing during holiday shopping season, despite pandemic

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Well the holiday shopping season is in full swing and we wanted to see how local businesses are doing despite the pandemic.

The owner of The Blue Marble said safety was essential this weekend. One thing that helped is the online sales. They expanded the online shop at the start of the pandemic, shipping to customers as far as Australia and London.

Owner Cathie Wallz says the store saw a jump in sales with Yule Days and that’s continued.

So what are people adding to their cart?

“Stuffed animals are selling for all age groups, puzzles of course, candles and moisturizers, anything that brings a sense of comfort,” said Wallz.

Other things people are gravitating towards are socks and ornaments as people get in the holiday mood.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today

WWLP Contests & Sweepstakes

Contests & Sweepstakes