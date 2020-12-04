How local businesses are doing during holiday shopping season, despite pandemic

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Well the holiday shopping season is in full swing and we wanted to see how local businesses are doing despite the pandemic.

The owner of The Blue Marble said safety was essential this weekend. One thing that helped is the online sales. They expanded the online shop at the start of the pandemic, shipping to customers as far as Australia and London.

Owner Cathie Wallz says the store saw a jump in sales with Yule Days and that’s continued.

So what are people adding to their cart?

“Stuffed animals are selling for all age groups, puzzles of course, candles and moisturizers, anything that brings a sense of comfort,” said Wallz.

Other things people are gravitating towards are socks and ornaments as people get in the holiday mood.