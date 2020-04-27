How long will Americans be working from home?

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The pandemic is forcing many to work from home, but the question is will it continue after the pandemic is over?

There are some study’s that suggest the outbreak is accelerating the trend toward telecommuting, and it may continue for the long term, even after the social distance guidelines ends.

Obviously, there are pros and cons to more telecommuting. On the plus side, workers tend to prefer working from home, it reduces emissions and office costs, and it helps people balance work and family roles.

But on the downsides: managing a telecommuting staff can be difficult because professional isolation can have negative effects on well-being and career development.

The number of job postings on LinkedIn that are remote jobs have gone up 13 percent since the beginning of March 2020.

It’s really unknown right now what if the ‘working from home’ trend will happen after the pandemic since it’s unknown how long the pandemic will last.