How to protect farm animals from the heat

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has been Working for You with how to keep your family pets safe in oppressive conditions like Tuesday but what about when it comes to farm animals?

While people can cool off with a nice cold ice cream cone in heat like this, animals aren’t as lucky.

A petting zoo worker at McCray’s Farm spoke with 22News on how they manage to keep the animals just as happy as they keep visitors on hot days.

“We give them enough water because during a heatwave they can drink up to two times as much water,” Hailey Werenski said. “We also provide enough shade so that way they can relax and get out of direct heat.”

Werenski also said that it’s important to make sure the animals have enough personal space on excessively hot days so they can cool off.