How to protect your plants in cold weather

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It is still officially summer but it has started to feel more like fall lately.

Temperatures dropped down into the low to mid 30’s and frost was reported in parts of Franklin and Berkshire counties.

“It’s mostly the tender plants we’re worried about, your tomatoes, your dahlias,” Nursery Manager at Hadley Garden Henter, Dan Ziomek, told 22News.

Ziomek advised, “Those are the ones we want to protect or in the case of tomatoes get that last harvest in before the cold weather comes.”

When frost is in the forecast there are some things you can do to protect your plants.

Ziomek said if you plan on covering your plants you should use burlap or netting and not plastic. It could end up damaging your plants.