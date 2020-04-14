How to protect yourself from COVID-19 while outdoors

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Easthampton continues to take precautions when it comes to keeping its residents safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

With many people out of work and school, outdoor activities are becoming more prevalent and cities and towns want to make sure people are keeping safe while outside. The Manhan Rail Trail in Easthampton has become a very popular destination amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just people, families, bikers, roller bladders, everyone is out because it’s nice out,” Jay Asher, a resident from Easthampton said.

The city has posted signs along the trail reminding bikers, walkers and runners of best COVID-19 outdoor safety protocols, making sure they are following the CDC and the state’s Department of Public Health guidelines.

The city strongly advises the use of face coverings when outside to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus from giving it to others. Also remember to practice social distancing and keep a six feet distance when in contact with other people.

Asher, who uses the trail daily, has seen heavy traffic on the trail in recent weeks, and taking his own precautions.

“Just staying away from people, just going right by them, not even talking to them,” said Asher.

All playgrounds and basketball courts have been closed in the city as a precaution to help limit the spread of the virus. The Cultural Chaos festival which is the city’s annual Street Festival highlighting and celebrating the local artists and businesses has been canceled.

It was supposed to be on June 13 but is now rescheduled for next year.