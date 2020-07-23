How you dispose of old beer could affect sewage system

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the closure of bars and restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, beer has been going to waste in many establishments and it could cause an issue to sewage infrastructure.

According to the Easthampton Health Department, beer creates ‘high strength wastewater’ which doesn’t mix with normal wastewater. This could cause severe damage to the sewer system and the receiving wastewater treatment plant.

The Easthampton health department recommends restaurants and bars find other ways to dispose of old beer.

Easthampton Health Agent Bri Eichstaedt told 22News, “They could ask their distributors to take it back, or through MassDEP, or recycling working, they can expose options for disposable.”

This isn’t just a problem in Easthampton.

Residents, restaurants, and bars all over the state should be finding different ways to dispose of old beer as well.