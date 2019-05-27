Hundreds commemorate Memorial Day in Ware with parade, wreath-laying ceremony

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans of past wars marched shoulder to shoulder on Monday afternoon, to the cheers of the hundreds who lined Main Street in Ware.

Onlookers came from towns in Hampshire and Worcester counties to pay tribute to American servicemen and women gave their lives to preserve our freedom.

Despite his physical disabilities, Steven Hawk of Gilbertville attends this parade every year wearing the military dogs of an American hero: his great-grandfather.

“My great-grandfather served in the Pacific in the Second World War,” Hawk explained. “I never got to meet him. He passed away at a very young age. I always keep him in my spirits, because of what he did for his country I’m able to be here today.”

As they clutched the stars and stripes, there were many attending the observance who had lost loved ones during World War II as well as subsequent conflicts that cost so many young lives.

Betty Morin of Ware comes here each Memorial Day.

“I’m actually honoring my father,” Morin told 22News. “He was a veteran of World War II. He was part of D-Day, a very proud veteran.”

With heads bowed, they gathered at the Veterans’ Park to honor each serviceman and woman from this community who had given their lives for their country.

