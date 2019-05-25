Hundreds gather for 25th annual Paradise City Arts Festival in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of artists and craft makers from 20 states are selling original works in Northampton over the weekend.

The 25th annual Paradise City Arts Festival kicked off Saturday morning at the Three County Fairgrounds.

A variety of different fine artworks are on display, from paintings to clothing, furniture, jewelry, and ceramics. 22News spoke with one of this year’s 50 new artists who said he’s excited to be participating in the festival for the first time.

“This is an incredible place to be. There are a lot of people who know their art,” Philip Rose told 22News. “It’s been packed so this is great.”

The award-winning festival runs through Memorial Day weekend.

