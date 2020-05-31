Hundreds gather in Amherst to rally against police violence

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds gathered in Amherst Sunday afternoon in protest of the killing of George Floyd by a police officer.

People gathered along South Pleasant Street with cars honking as they drove by. Protesters held signs saying “Black Lives Matter” and calling for the end to police violence.

People were chanting “Whose world? Our world!” as well the names of those who died from police violence. 22News spoke with one protester who said enough is enough.

“We are here today because the police injustice that’s going on in our country, it’s disgusting,” Isaiah Meade of Amherst said. “Things need to change, policies need to change — whatever we can do as people, whatever we can do as a nation — we should do it.”

Emotion were high Sunday but the protest remained peaceful. Protesters have also been asked to maintain social distancing efforts as much as possible.