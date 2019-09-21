Hundreds join climate change protest in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people participated in a climate change march and rally in Northampton Friday evening.

This local event is one of a much larger movement happening all over the world. They came with banners and signs and a message for lawmakers. Believe science, take climate change seriously.

People from all walks of life participated, including a representative from Western Mass Medicare for All. Deborah Levenson said rising temperatures and pollution are already impacting people’s health. She noted an increased risk of heart disease and respiratory issues.

“We need a health care system that can be responsive to those needs, that can be equitable because we know that the most vulnerable populations will be hit hardest,” said Levenson.

22News spoke with Christian Madrigal, a student from Smith College, about climate change. “I think that it’s important that we do take charge,” said Madrigal.

And like marches and rallies elsewhere around the country, young people were making their voices heard in Northampton too.

“I feel like I am worried about my life 30 years from now. We did a project about water stress and the limits our population growth is putting on that,” said Madrigal.

“This is the world they’re inheriting and they’re in trouble. We’re all in trouble, but when people watch this I want them to say I’m going out there and I’m going to help too,” Deborah Levenson told 22News.