PLAINFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Environmental Police have cited a man for baiting deer in Plainfield.

Police received a report of a baiting site on Friday, December 9. The following Monday, officers allegedly witnessed the reported vehicle and a man in the area. While officers were talking to the suspected man about the stand and bait, they noticed a 20-pound bag of corn in his truck bed. The man then admitted to baiting the area.

He has been cited for hunting deer over a baited area and was removed from the property with assistance from the Plainfield Police Department.