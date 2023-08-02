HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Huntington Country Store launched its “Everything Must Go” sign due to its closing in October.

The store closing sign was added to their building on Monday, an indication to the community of the owner’s retirement. After being owned and operated by the Butler family for 31 years, the Huntington Country Store will close on October 22nd.

“Thank you to all our friends and neighbors from far and wide for all your wonderful comments and compliments all these years. It has been a lot of fun and we’ve enjoyed getting to know everyone. We hope you can all stop in to chat a little and maybe get a good deal during the next few months while we hold our going out of business sale. Everyone’s welcome,” posted on the store’s website.

The country store is known for its famous wrapples, a homemade pastry filled with fruit that is topped with icing. They also offer homemade ice cream in 20 different flavors, a variety of homemade breads, wraps, and grinders.

Take a walk into the landmark building as the wood floors creak underneath each step while you browse the thousands of items for sale. You’ll find a gift for anyone you are looking for, including handcrafted jewelry, collectibles, gourmet chocolates and candy, kitchen gadgets, pottery, and more.

The Huntington Country Store is located at 70 Worthington Road in Huntington and they are open 7 days a week.

Built in the 1800s, the property is for sale for $279,000. It includes 3,012 square feet of retail space with five rooms, two half bathrooms, and a wrap-around porch on the first floor. The upstairs offers a residential area of 2,308 square feet with eight rooms and two bathrooms. There are 20 parking spaces just over the acre lot.