Huntington donation center to provide free back-to-school supplies for families

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A donation center that provides essential supplies for families with young children will help them get ready for the upcoming school year with free supplies.

The Village Closet donation center in Huntington will give away its entire inventory of back-to-school items and fall clothing, free to all families on Sunday, August 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Salvation Army will provide backpacks and additional school supplies.

Back-to-school shopping is expected to reach the highest of all time, $37.1B this year, an increase from $33.9B last year, according to the National Retail Defederation.

The donation center hopes to reduce the financial burden of back-to-school shopping for families.