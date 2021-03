BOSTON (SHNS/WWLP) - As Massachusetts joins other states in easing up on economic restrictions, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pleaded with governors on Monday to "slow down the relaxation" as she described the United States as being at a "fork in the road" of the pandemic.

"Believe me, I get it," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. "We all want to return to our everyday activities and spend time with our family, friends, and loved ones, but we must find the fortitude to hang in there for just a little bit longer."