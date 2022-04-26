NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 5 in Northampton will be closed due to construction Wednesday night.

According to MassDOT, between 7 p.m. on Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, Route 5 (Mt. Tom Road) under the I-91 overpass in Northampton will be closed due to the installation of decking on the I-91 temporary bridge over Route 5. The I-91 ramps to and from Route 5 will also be closed.

Ramp closures:

I-91 northbound on-ramp will be closed to Route 5 southbound traffic (coming from Northampton)

I-91 southbound on-ramp will be closed to Route 5 northbound traffic (coming from Holyoke direction)

I-91 northbound off-ramp will be closed to Route 5 northbound traffic (coming off I-91 northbound, trying to go to Northampton)

I-91 southbound off-ramp will be closed to Route 5 southbound traffic (coming off I-91 southbound, trying to towards Holyoke).

The following detour will be in place for drivers traveling under the bridges:

Traffic northbound of the project will be sent towards the intersection of Route 5 and Route 9 in the center of Northampton.

At the intersection of Route 5 and Route 9, follow Route 9 westbound (Main Street) and take a left onto Route 10 southbound (New South Street).

Follow Route 10 southbound for approximately 2.7 miles and take a left on O’Neil Street.

Stay on O’Neil Street (turns into Lovefield Street) for approximately 1.1 miles and take a left onto Ferry Street.

Follow Ferry Street for approximately 0.9 miles.

At the end, take a left onto East Street.

Follow East Street for approximately 1.4 miles until reconnected to Route 5 (Mt. Tom Road) just southbound of the Oxbow in Easthampton.

Drivers may expect delays in the area and are urged to seek an alternate route.