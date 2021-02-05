Ice sculptures on display at Amherst Town Common

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of beautiful ice sculptures were on display Friday night on the Amherst Town Common.

Different ice-sculpted animals were on display as part of a drive-thru and walking experience. Amherst originally had a full ice sculpture festival planned but COVID-19 made the event much smaller.

However, that didn’t stop the Amherst Bid from hosting a heartwarming event during the cold winter months.

“People seem really excited to be out and about,” said Gabrielle Gould of the Amherst Business Improvement District. Their windows are down, the kids are laughing and shouting out what they see. We’re happy to bring some magic during a time of year that’s been dark and cold and we’re providing something that’s beautiful and happy.”

These ice sculptures will also be on display Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.