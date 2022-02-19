AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Business Improvement District is bringing back ice sculptures to the Town Common.

The 10 sculptures will feature woodland creatures created by Ice sculptor Joe Almeida. Sculptures featured include the Amherst salamander, a squirrel, and a peacock.

This collaboration between the Amherst Business Improvement District and Amherst recreation was coordinated in an effort to bring the community together safely during this socially distant time.

22News spoke with one Amherst resident who expressed her appreciation of the arts within the community.

“Public art is just always fun and when it’s kind of temporary public art, it’s even more fun,” said Susan Waite. “It’s something new and different to see… it’s a community thing that everyone can enjoy together.”

According to Amherst BID Executive Director Gabrielle Gould, the plan was to have a larger event this year with live music and performers but do to public health and safety concerns the event was scaled back again this year.